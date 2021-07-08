The Orange Report: Your weekly Chapel Hill area digest delivered straight to your inbox

The News and Observer is launching a new weekly subscribers newsletter highlighting news for and about Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough. Town of Chapel Hill

Are you busy?

Do you ever wonder what you may have missed at the Town Council meeting, what restaurant has opened or closed downtown or what’s next for University Place?

We are excited to bring you The Orange Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun.

Each Thursday, an email curated for Orange County readers will arrive in your inbox with links to our stories by N&O journalists like local government reporter Tammy Grubb, UNC reporter Kate Murphy and tech reporter Zachery Eanes.

For even more Orange County news and conversation, join our Facebook group “Chapel Hill Carrboro Chat.”

And email me, Mark Schultz, deputy metro editor, to tell us what you like in The Orange Report and what else you’d like to see in it.

Help us keep you up to date on local current events.

Because news is our job. It shouldn’t have to be yours.

Sign up for The Orange Report here.