Chapel Hill crash shuts down traffic lanes on Franklin Street, causes power outages

A crash early Monday morning has slowed traffic outside downtown Chapel Hill and left some residents without power.

The Chapel Hill Police Department was diverting traffic from East Franklin Street and Roosevelt Drive after a crash knocked over an electrical pole and lines, shutting down all east and west bound lanes, according to a 5:20 a.m. news release.

A westbound lane has since been reopened and used to allow a single lane of traffic in either direction, Sgt. Mark Geercken said.

Roosevelt Drive is between downtown and University Place. Geercken suggested residents avoid the area, and said repairs are expected to take until 10 a.m.

No one was seriously injured in the crash and speed may have been a factor, he said.

Some residents in the area are still without power, he said. Duke Energy reported 288 customers were without power as of 8 a.m.