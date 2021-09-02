Orange County taps social justice advocate to fill vacant commissioner seat

Anna Richards, a former president of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP, was selected unanimously Thursday to fill a vacant seat on the Orange County Board of Commissioners until the 2022 election.

Six of the board’s seven members are now women, including three women of color and three former Chapel Hill-Carrboro Board of Education members. Richards will officially join the board Sept. 9.

She replaces Commissioner Mark Dorosin, who left July 31 to take a faculty job at Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando. A special election will be held next year to fill the remaining two years of his term.

Filing for that election starts Dec. 6, and the primary will be held March 8, 2022.

Richards said she was “very emotional” as she accepted the nomination at Thursday’s virtual meeting.

“I am beyond humbled by this opportunity, and I can just say it will be my intention to get on the learning curve — I know I’ve got a steep one — and I appreciate the staff that gave their time to me during this process,” she said.

Richards and three others — retired technology professional Marilyn Carter, Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board member Rani Dasi and former County Commissioner Penny Rich — applied for the seat in July.

Rich was the only candidate who had served as a commissioner, narrowly losing her seat after a recount in the March 2020 primary. The recount gave Dorosin seven more votes, re-electing him to a third term in office.

The commissioners noted how tough the choice was and thanked them for being willing to serve.

“I also just wanted to acknowledge that all four of these applicants were very strong, smart and engaged leaders, and that [it] was a really difficult decision,” Commissioner Amy Fowler said.

“I, too, want to acknowledge and appreciate the public service of Penny Rich and Rani Dasi, and Marilyn Carter’s strong leadership in the Democratic Party, and I do hope that they all continue to be engaged,” she said.

Commissioner Jean Hamilton, who also represents District 1, echoed those comments.

“We are so lucky in Orange County to have so much talent and so many people willing to serve, and I’m sure all the candidates will stay engaged in their community,” Hamilton said.

State law required that Dorosin’s replacement be a member of the Democratic Party living in District 1, which includes Chapel Hill and Carrboro. The Orange County Democratic Party recommended all four candidates to the commissioners, who also had the option of choosing their own candidate.

There was no public comment before Thursday’s decision, but each candidate had two minutes to state her reasons for wanting to serve. The commissioners cast their votes off-screen because of a technical glitch. County Attorney John Roberts asked them to verify their votes once they returned to the regular virtual meeting format, noting that the vote, by state law, must be visible to the public.

Richards said she looks forward to working with her fellow nominees, as well.

“It will be my intention to engage with [them] because they are strong leaders in the community and they do represent voices in the community that I want to be sensitive to and I want to hear from,” Richards said. “I hope they will be open to collaborating with me and working with me, and I will look forward to that.”

The social justice advocate and community organize, was the 2019 North Carolina NAACP branch president of the year. She also worked as part of the Silent Sam Coalition to remove UNC’s Confederate monument from campus.

In 2013, she retired from Boeing, where she worked as a finance operations executive. Last year, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber named her its Citizen of the Year.

