18-year-old dies after crash on steep, winding Raleigh greenway
A young woman died Saturday night after she lost control of her bicycle and crashed into a tree on a Raleigh greenway, multiple media outlets reported.
The woman, whose name had not been released as of Monday evening, was 18 years old, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
The crash occurred around 8 p.m. near Lockwood Park, close to the intersection of Crabtree Boulevard and Culpepper Lane in east Raleigh.
The woman was wearing a helmet, according to the police, WRAL reported. It is unclear what caused her to stray off the path, but other cyclists say she was on a steep and curvy trail.
A passerby called 911, WRAL reported.
Police haven’t ruled out the possibility of foul play, the two news stations reported.
