18-year-old dies after crash on steep, winding Raleigh greenway

An 18-year-old bicyclist died after hitting a tree on the greenway at Crabtree Boulevard and Culpepper Lane in Raleigh, as reported by our media partner, ABC11 News. By
RALEIGH

A young woman died Saturday night after she lost control of her bicycle and crashed into a tree on a Raleigh greenway, multiple media outlets reported.

The woman, whose name had not been released as of Monday evening, was 18 years old, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. near Lockwood Park, close to the intersection of Crabtree Boulevard and Culpepper Lane in east Raleigh.

The woman was wearing a helmet, according to the police, WRAL reported. It is unclear what caused her to stray off the path, but other cyclists say she was on a steep and curvy trail.

A passerby called 911, WRAL reported.

Police haven’t ruled out the possibility of foul play, the two news stations reported.

Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela reports on public safety for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He studied journalism at New York University.
