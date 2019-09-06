Man shot during attempted carjacking at Sheetz in Fuquay-Varina

Man shot during attempted carjacking at Fuquay-Varina Sheetz Fuquay-Varina police are looking for three assailants in a gray Nissan truck after a Friday-morning shooting and attempted carjacking at the Sheetz store on North Main Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fuquay-Varina police are looking for three assailants in a gray Nissan truck after a Friday-morning shooting and attempted carjacking at the Sheetz store on North Main Street.

Fuquay-Varina police are looking for three assailants in a gray Nissan truck after a Friday-morning shooting and attempted carjacking at the Sheetz store on North Main Street.

The 55-year-old victim had non-life-threatening injuries after he refused to surrender his car, police said. Two men and one woman fled the scene in the Nissan, which had an Oak Island decal on its tailgate.

Suspects flee the shooting at Sheetz in Fuquay-Varina in this police photo.

A witness followed the truck away from the scene and escaped injury when shots were fired near Judd Parkway and Stewart Street.

The suspectswere last spotted on Judd Parkway driving toward N.C. 55, police said.

Both male suspects were described as black, one of them wearing all black clothing and the other with a red hooded sweatshirt. The black female being sought by police had a red shirt and blue jeans. Police did not provide other physical details, such as the suspects’ estimated age, weight or height.

A female suspect from the Sheetz shooting in Fuquay-Varina.

Anyone with information should call police at at (919) 552-3191 or email fvpolice@fuquay-varina.org.

