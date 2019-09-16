Wake County

More than 13,000 gallons of sewage spill into North Raleigh creek

Inside Raleigh's aging sewer lines

Raleigh is using cameras to search for problems in sections of its aging sewer system, including this video that shows a major break and a significant crack in a line.
Raleigh is using cameras to search for problems in sections of its aging sewer system, including this video that shows a major break and a significant crack in a line. By
Raleigh

More than 13,000 gallons of sewage spilled into an unnamed creek in North Raleigh on Sunday.

The spill happened around 5:50 p.m. near 5005 Oak Park Road due to rags clogging a sewer pipe. The spill was stopped by city of Raleigh staff about two hours later. and cleanup was scheduled to be completed Monday, according to a news release from the city.

In all, about 13,400 gallons of sewage spilled into the creek which eventually reaches Crabtree Creek. No fish were found killed due to the spill.

Only water, human waste, and toilet tissue should be discharged into the sewer system, according to the city of Raleigh’s news release.

Residents who experience excessive sewage smells or see sewage overflowing manholes or pipes should call 919-996-3245, it said.

