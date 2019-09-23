Westbound I-40 in Wake County closes for hour after man threatens to jump off bridge

Man threatening to jump off overpass closes westbound I-40 in Wake County for hour Westbound I-40 was closed near the U.S. 70 Bypass south of Garner Monday morning after a man threatened to jump off the White Oak Road bridge onto the interstate, according to the State Highway Patrol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Westbound I-40 was closed near the U.S. 70 Bypass south of Garner Monday morning after a man threatened to jump off the White Oak Road bridge onto the interstate, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Westbound Interstate 40 was closed south of Garner on Monday morning after a man threatened to jump off a bridge onto the highway, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol closed westbound I-40 at 9:37 a.m. near the merge of the U.S. 70 Bypass. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office requested the highway be closed while it responded to a man in his late 20s on the White Oak Road bridge, which crosses I-40 between the bypass and the exit for U.S. 70 Business.

One lane of eastbound I-40 was also closed as a precaution.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to talk the man out of jumping from the bridge, said spokesman Eric Curry. All lanes of the highway were reopened at 10:37 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW