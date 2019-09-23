Westbound I-40 in Wake County closes for hour after man threatens to jump off bridge

Wake County

GARNER

Westbound Interstate 40 was closed south of Garner on Monday morning after a man threatened to jump off a bridge onto the highway, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol closed westbound I-40 at 9:37 a.m. near the merge of the U.S. 70 Bypass. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office requested the highway be closed while it responded to a man in his late 20s on the White Oak Road bridge, which crosses I-40 between the bypass and the exit for U.S. 70 Business.

One lane of eastbound I-40 was also closed as a precaution.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to talk the man out of jumping from the bridge, said spokesman Eric Curry. All lanes of the highway were reopened at 10:37 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol.

