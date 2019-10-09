Wake County

2-year-old girl falls from third-story window in Cary

Cary

A toddler was taken to the hospital after falling out of a third-story window in Cary on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2-year-old girl fell out of a window at the 2900 block of Waterford Forest Circle, a Town of Cary spokesperson wrote in an email.

The incident was reported at 1:57 p.m. and occurred in the Waterford Forest apartment community.

The girl was transported to WakeMed Pediatrics in Raleigh.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.



