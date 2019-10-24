Jury finds Bloods gang members guilty of murder, years of violence in Southeast Raleigh

A federal jury convicted Demetrice “Respect” Devine and Brandon “B-Easy” Mangum on multiple counts of murder and conspiracy Thursday, finding them guilty of years of Bloods gang violence that plagued Southeast Raleigh.

The verdict came after two weeks of testimony in U.S. District Court, which painted a grim picture of gang life in 2008 and 2009 around Haywood Street, now a rapidly gentrifying area just east of downtown.

“Today, the jury has shown Mr. Devine and Mr. Mangum the ‘respect’ they are due,” U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said after the pair’s conviction on all counts. “We are grateful for the jury’s verdict and for their willingness to look these thugs in the eye.”

Sentencing is scheduled for February, and Higdon said the punishment should range between 20 years to life in prison. His office will seek the longest term.

Witnesses described Devine as the undisputed leader of first GKB, known as Gangsta Killer Bloods, which morphed into Black Mob Gangstas, or BMG.

Its members paid weekly dues to a “Community Rent Box,” mandatory payments they raised through robbery and drug sales. Funds were meant to support gang members behind bars, but many witnesses said Devine kept money for himself. In his time on the street, he drove a long, old-style car he nicknamed Big Bertha and sold drugs to lower-ranking members who “flipped” them on the street.

The BMG gang had a rigid pecking order with ranks assigned based on seniority and deeds, witnesses said. Members began as foot soldiers and rose to five-star generals under Devine, the O.G. or Original Gangster, sometimes through violent acts known as “putting in work.”

Witnesses described Mangum’s ascent from a one-star to a three-star general after rival Blood Rodriguez “Re-Up” Burrell was shot and killed on his front porch, where he sold marijuana and declined to pay BMG dues.

“For the better part of two decade,” Higdon said, “members the United Blood Nation, known locally as Black Mob Gangstas ... have operated and virtually controlled, and have terrorized the law-abiding citizens who live in the Haywood Street area of downtown Raleigh, not more than a mile from this courthouse.”

But in closing arguments Wednesday, defense attorney Christian Dysart noted that Burrell’s father was sitting next to his son during the front-porch shooting, and later told a grand jury, “That ain’t him,” while looking at Mangum’s photo.

Witnesses’ testimony

Devine’s attorney Mark Edwards noted that many of the witnesses who testified against the BMG leaders were members of the gang themselves, appearing on the witness stand in prison jumpsuits. Those witnesses were motivated by reduced sentences, dropped charges and in some cases revenge against the onetime leader they thought had spurned them, he said.

One female witness began cooperating after hearing a recorded conversation of Devine describing her as too heavy for him, and another witness had been an on-and-off girlfriend who contracted a venereal disease.

But witnesses repeatedly described Devine as well-known and completely in charge, both on the streets and behind bars. One of them testified to shooting 16-year-old Adarius Fowler on Tarboro Street after Devine ordered a hit, describing his word as impossible to question.

FBI special agent Frank Nivar and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dena King speak after jurors convicted Demetrice “Respect” Devine and Brandon “B-Easy” Mangum on federal murder and conspiracy charges Thursday. Josh Shaffer

At a press conference after the verdicts, Higdon said active gang members appeared in court and threatened witnesses. FBI Special Agent Frank Nivar added gang activity continues in Raleigh despite being curtailed, and federal agents will work to keep new leaders from stepping into Devine’s place.

“They are rising to fill that void, and we target those as well,” Nivar said.

Midway through the trial, The News & Observer stopped naming gang-affiliated witnesses who testified against Devine and Mangum after they and their families received threats. Several witnesses said they feared retaliation.

Three federal marshals had to wrestle one uncooperative witness onto the stand, where he remained handcuffed behind his back and kept his head lowered for much of his testimony, seldom answering more than “I can’t remember.”

