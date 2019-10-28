Woman struck and killed by a train in downtown Raleigh

A woman was struck and killed by a freight train in downtown Raleigh on Monday morning.

Police have not released the woman’s name or provided any other details, other than to say that she was hit about 7:30 a.m.

After hitting the woman, the eastbound Norfolk Southern train came to a stop near Raleigh Union Station, blocking the crossing at Cabarrus Street for more than 3 1/2 hours.

The woman was the second pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Raleigh this month. On Oct. 7, a northbound Silver Star Amtrak train struck a person who reportedly stepped on to the tracks near Rush Street just as the train approached.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Monday’s incident delayed two northbound Amtrak trains. The Silver Star coming north from Florida toward New York, was scheduled to arrive in Raleigh at 8:45 a.m., but was held up in Cary. It pulled in to Raleigh about 11:25 a.m.

The Carolinian, which left Charlotte on Monday morning bound for New York, was also held up. It was scheduled to stop in Raleigh at 10:30 a.m. but was an hour late.