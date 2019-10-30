Attacked in a restroom at the Wake County courthouse, victim felt that she was ignored

The Wake County courthouse. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

For Elisabeth Small, it was bad enough getting assaulted in a public restroom, where a strange man blocked her way to the door and grabbed her by the face.

But the assault in August happened inside the Wake County courthouse, a building protected by surveillance cameras, metal detectors and sheriff’s deputies. She had only gone there to support a friend whose car had been vandalized.

Worse still for Small: Nobody told her when her attacker would appear in court. She never received any paperwork. She got no calls from any officers or prosecutors explaining the prosecution or the outcome of the crime, even though Small sought counseling to overcome her trauma.

“They weren’t taking this seriously at all,” said Small, who is 31. “I’ve lost almost 15 pounds. I’m still looking over my shoulder.”

In September, a few weeks after being arrested in the courthouse, Gervis Anthonio Dubon pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors in Small’s case: assault on a female and false imprisonment. Arrest warrants show Dubon as 27 with an address of “anywhere,” and court records show no prior offenses other than minor traffic violations in Durham County.

Normally, Small would have received a letter letting her know the court date and any other relevant information, said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. The DA’s office notifies victims of any “person crime” involving injury, whether a felony or misdemeanor.

Over the summer, this practice became mandatory.

Voters in 2018 approved a Constitutional amendment expanding victims’ rights, and after some debate, a bill got Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature on Sept. 4. The amendment now grants the right to information and the right to be present in court to a larger group of victims, including those suffering from “person crimes” such as Small.

But sweeping changes that apply to all 100 courthouses in North Carolina will inevitably hit snags and take time to run smoothly, said Frances Battle, executive director of the N.C. Victims Assistance Network. While the courts and investigators are no doubt doing their best to comply, she said, her group plans to come up with a training and support strategy.

In Dubon’s case, Freeman said, the wheels turned more quickly than usual.

He pleaded guilty to both charges without any deal from prosecutors. As punishment, he received 15 days active jail time and 75 suspended, plus a year of supervised probation. As part of his sentence, he must have a mental health evaluation and follow-up treatment.

With 11 stories, the Wake County courthouse stands among the tallest buildings in downtown Raleigh. The sheriff’s office provides 59 deputies for its 19 courtrooms and general security.

“Our sheriff’s dept does a very good job of having security in the courthouse,” Freeman said. “The fact that this incident didn’t go any further than it did is testament in part to that. We certainly deal with dangerous people here. There’s no question about that. Unfortunately, this is the kind of thing could have happened in a number of places.”

Dubon could not be reached for this story, and prosecutors do not know why he came to downtown Raleigh on Aug. 19. He was not scheduled in court.

His case likely got handled so quickly because he wasn’t able to pay his bond, Freeman said. While there is pressure to keep a far-larger list of defendants notified about court proceedings, without any funding for the additional hours it will take, there is simultaneous, nationwide pressure to release lower-level misdemeanor defendants, she said.

“We’re in a new place in terms of misdemeanors,” Freeman said. “The challenging thing about that is there were no initial resources (to treat them differently). ... I’m sure it was very traumatizing for her.”

Small confirms this. She described screaming in the hallway outside the restroom once she got free of her attacker. No one paid attention for several minutes, she said, until “finally” a deputy took her to what she described as an employees’ lounge. She sat there shaking, she said, until someone told her a detective would call later.

Sheriff’s spokesman Eric Curry gave a different account and said security is “very adequate.”

“We were there within seconds of her coming out of that bathroom,” he said. “One of our deputies heard her scream. We were there to apprehend Mr. Dubon once we actually caught him still in the bathroom. We spoke with her. We stayed with her throughout the ordeal. We interiewed her in a private room to make sure that she was OK. We offered to escort her to her automobile.”

Battle, with the victim’s assistance network, said it is common for people to feel hurt by crimes that do not rank highly on the legal scale.

“What may seem minor to one person may not be so minor to another,” she wrote in an e-mail to the N&O. “Just because a crime is classified as a misdemeanor does not mean it did not cause serious bodily and/or emotional injury. There are many serious misdemeanors as well as serious crimes that get pleaded down from felony to misdemeanor. So yes, we see this more often than not as it affects, at least, a person’s sense of safety/security and at most, it can negatively impact their capacity/ability to live as they once did.”

For Small, the priority now is to make sure change takes root.

“I want to make sure this doesn’t happen anymore,” she said, “especially on a government property.”