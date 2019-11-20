Man pleads guilty to murdering 72-year-old with hammer outside Cary Dollar Tree store

Luciano Andia’s pants pockets had been slashed open and his wallet taken, Cary police said at the time.

Dwight Blount pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday in the 2015 death of Luciano Andia, a employee of Dollar Tree in Cary who was beaten to death with a hammer.

Andia, a grandfather who immigrated with his wife to be with his daughter, an N.C. State graduate, had the habit of arriving hours early for his part-time shift, reading the newspaper or napping in his car.

Blount, 55 at the time, pleaded guilty to a crime that prosecutors described as so brutal one of Andia’s teeth was found intact in his stomach.

Assistant District Attorney David Saacks described video footage of Blount trying to shop at multiple stores with Andia’s cards, changing clothes five times.

Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley sentenced Bloint to 25 to 31 years in prison, which keeps him behind bars until 80 at a minimum.

Saacks said the plea decision was especially difficult because Blount has a previous conviction for a 1994 murder in Durham, for which he was released on 2005. But Andia’s family strongly wished for the case to be over.

This is a breaking news story that will be udpated as more information becomes available.