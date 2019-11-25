How Wake County is helping people on the edge of homelessness

Wake County has launched a new program to help people on the edge of homelessness.

Families facing possible eviction, living in hotels, or doubled up with friends or relatives can receive money and services under the new program called Wake Prevent. It can also help people who are fleeing domestic violence or leaving jail or prison without a support system.

More than 100 families and individuals already have sought help since the program began Oct. 1.

“This program is here for everyday families who are bordering on homelessness,” said Jessica Holmes, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, during a press conference Monday. “Wake Prevent is committed to not only serving our current individuals who are homeless but keeping families inside of their homes.”

One of those families included a woman who had to choose between medical help for her son or keeping her home, Holmes said.

“Listening to her story reminded me how close we all are to being one paycheck or crisis away from homelessness,” she said. “In her case, her son, who has special needs, had a medical emergency. And she had to choose between saving his life and providing him with the care he needed to live and maintaining her housing.”

The program is the latest from Wake County’s new Housing Department, which was created through money raised by a property tax rate increase in 2018 of one cent per $100 of property value. The increase has raised nearly $15 million for the department, which also will use it to help build affordable housing in the county.

“We weren’t intending to launch a new program so quickly,” said Lorena McDowell, Wake County’s housing director. “However, in our conversations in our community with our partners and asking about the (community’s) need, it was clear this could just not wait. So to that end, we now have an answer to those who are precariously housed.”

Families struggling in Wake County

Like many other metropolitan areas, Wake County has struggled to address its affordable housing needs.

More than 16,500 Wake County households faced a possible eviction in 2019, according to the North Carolina Housing Coalition. And more than 460 families in Wake County faced a possible foreclosure this year.

About one in four households in Wake County are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than one-third of their budget on housing and utilities. That includes 55,000 renter households and 42,000 homeowners.

And the number of Wake County students experiencing homelessness has increased by 55% in the last five years, The News & Observer recently reported.

Nearby, Durham voters recently approved a $95 million affordable housing bond, which will include money for eviction diversion, emergency rental assistance, property tax assistance and funding to fix older homes. The Raleigh City Council decided against putting an affordable housing bond on the October ballot but could put one before voters in 2020.

This Wake County program will apply to those who could be homeless within 30 days and make below 50% of the area median income — that’s $39,400 for a family of four.

It’s one of the greatest areas of need, McDowell said.

How to get help

The program is open only to people who are referred by the county’s established “network of care.” Applicants are encouraged to visit one of the following sites to discuss their needs and learn about resources that can help, including the new Wake Prevent program.

Access sites in Wake County.

