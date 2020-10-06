Raleigh City Council clears way for apartments, despite concerns about Azalea Falls

A photo of Azalea Falls which is owned by the City of Oaks Foundation. City of Oaks Foundation

New apartments and townhomes can now be built in northwest Raleigh over the objections of some neighbors and at least one former Raleigh City Council member.

The property, about 26 acres at 4800 Duraleigh Road, is currently wooded and sits atop a steep hill that overlooks some homes and Azalea Falls, a natural space owned by the City of Oaks Foundation.

The City Council approved a rezoning request Tuesday to allow up to 369 residential units on the Duraleigh property instead of the 158 that were previously allowed by right.

Council member David Knight, who represents this area of Raleigh, said many of the concerns have been addressed, including a buffer and stormwater measures, during a yearlong rezoning process. He acknowledged that some homeowners didn’t have all of their concerns resolved.

Andy Petesch is an attorney who represents four of the families who live next to the property.

“While they understand growth and the need for housing in Raleigh, my clients are dismayed and disheartened that the City Council approved a rezoning request that grants extraordinary benefits and value to an apartment developer while providing merely average-at-best protections from such intensive development to nearby homeowners and neighborhoods,” he said in an email after the decision.

Knight also directly addressed comments made by former City Council member Russ Stephenson in an op-ed published in The News and Observer.

“I would call this process the opposite of rushing to a decision,” Knight said.

“I would love to preserve this property for a park as much as anybody,” he continued. “But that is not one of our realistic options, practically or legally. And, as City Council, we have a responsibility to deal in reality and do what is best for the city with the options before us.”

Stephenson, and others, have called for the council to purchase the land to protect Azalea Falls and argued that this area was the wrong place for increased housing density.

“The dense development will mean the end of the pristine ecological gem Azalea Falls for all future generations,” he said in the op-ed.

But, Chris Heagarty, the executive director of the City of Oaks Foundation, said in an interview Monday that the organization withdrew its opposition to the rezoning because developers put in place protections to safeguard the Azalea Falls property.

“Because the council gave us time and told us to go back and keep negotiating we were able to work out a compromise with the developer to have greater protections than we would have had in the originally rezoning application or if they had built under the current zoning,” he said. “So in exchange for those protections, we have withdrawn our opposition to the rezoning.”