Glenwood Ave. pipe break in Raleigh came days after 500,000+ gallons of sewage spilled

A drop in temperature and old pipes likely caused a water main break that backed up traffic on Glenwood Avenue on Monday morning.

The thoroughfare will likely remain closed from Lead Mine Road to the Beltline (Interstate 440) until Wednesday or Thursday, said Ed Buchan, senior utilities analyst for the city’s public utilities department.

The pipes on Glenwood Avenue are from the 1940s or 1950s and lay beneath the asphalt and concrete slab, Buchan said. The colder temperature likely caused it to contract “just enough to break something,” he said.

The break is likely unrelated to last week’s rain that led to sewage spills across the city that dumped more than 540,000 gallons of sewage into area creeks and rivers.

Raleigh reported the following spills:

242,000 gallons of sewage spilled from an overflow at 975 Buffaloe Road in Garner. It ran from noon Sunday until 8:19 a.m. Monday and reached Buck Branch in the Benson Basin. The spill was caused by an “asset failure in the sewer gravity main.”

57,230 gallons of sewage spilled from an overflow at a manhole at 4790 Wendell Blvd. in Wendell. It ran from 8:53 a.m. Thursday until 6:43 p.m. that day and reached an unnamed creek in the Little River Basin. The spill was caused by heavy rain.

77,200 gallons of sewage spilled from an overflowing manhole at 3316 Alleghany Drive. It ran from 11 a.m. Thursday until 5:30 p.m. that day and reached Crabtree Creek. The spill was caused by heavy rain.

87,780 gallons of sewage spilled from an overflowing manhole at 3900 Quail Hollow Drive. The spill ran from 12:52 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. the same day and reached an unnamed tributary of Big Branch Creek. The spill was caused by heavy rain.

22,448 gallons of sewage spilled from an overflowing manhole at 1500 Banbury Road. The spill ran from 2 p.m. Thursday until 8:15 p.m. that day. The spill reached the Southwest Prong Beaverdam Creek of the Beaver Southwest Basin. The spill was caused by heavy rain.

56,000 gallons of sewage spilled from an overflowing manhole at 1212 River View Drive. The spill began at 4 p.m. Thursday and lasted until 8:40 p.m. the same day. The spill reached an unnamed tributary of the Neuse River. The spill was caused by heavy rain.