Glenwood Ave. pipe break in Raleigh came days after 500,000+ gallons of sewage spilled

A drop in temperature and old pipes likely caused a water main break that backed up traffic on Glenwood Avenue on Monday morning.

The thoroughfare will likely remain closed from Lead Mine Road to the Beltline (Interstate 440) until Wednesday or Thursday, said Ed Buchan, senior utilities analyst for the city’s public utilities department.

The pipes on Glenwood Avenue are from the 1940s or 1950s and lay beneath the asphalt and concrete slab, Buchan said. The colder temperature likely caused it to contract “just enough to break something,” he said.

The break is likely unrelated to last week’s rain that led to sewage spills across the city that dumped more than 540,000 gallons of sewage into area creeks and rivers.

Raleigh reported the following spills:

Profile Image of Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson covers Raleigh and Wake County for the News & Observer. She has previously covered city government, crime and business for newspapers across North Carolina and received many North Carolina Press Association awards, including first place for investigative reporting. She is a 2012 alumna of Elon University. Support my work with a digital subscription
