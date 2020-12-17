Raleigh leaders take final vote in support of Downtown South rezoning

Raleigh leaders — once again — voted to rezone the future Downtown South site.

The Raleigh City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night after more than two hours of public comment to rezone one of the largest proposed development for the city. The vote Thursday remained the same, with council member David Cox as the lone vote against.

The second vote, needed to ensure compliance with state rules that changed due to COVID-19, came without any discussion Thursday afternoon.

A second vote was required if the city clerk received written comments from the public 24 hours after the public hearing closed.

The developers want to transform the 140-plus acres near South Saunders Street, Interstate 40 and South Wilmington Street into a new southern entryway into downtown. There would be housing, stores, restaurants and hotels, all anchored by a massive sports and entertainment stadium.

John Kane, of Kane Realty Corp., and Steve Malik, owner of the North Carolina Courage and North Carolina FC, have said they need the rezoning by year’s end to close on the property. A representative for them said Tuesday night there are other offers on the property.