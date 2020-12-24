Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Wake County

Nearly 40,000 gallons of sewage spill in southwest Raleigh creek

RALEIGH

Nearly 40,000 gallons of sewage spilled into an unnamed tributary near Lake Johnson Wednesday morning.

The spill occurred at 3120 Walnut Creek Parkway due to “debris accumulation and sediment,” according to a city press release sent Thursday.

The untreated sewage spilled into an unnamed creek in the Walnut Basin near Lake Johnson in southwest Raleigh. It took about three hours to stop the leak and the clean-up went into the night, according to the news release.

No fish were killed or damage seen to nearby plants, according to the release.

People are asked to call 919-996-3245 if they smell excessive sewage or see a spill.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Profile Image of Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson covers Raleigh and Wake County for the News & Observer. She has previously covered city government, crime and business for newspapers across North Carolina and received many North Carolina Press Association awards, including first place for investigative reporting. She is a 2012 alumna of Elon University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use