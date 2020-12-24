Nearly 40,000 gallons of sewage spill in southwest Raleigh creek

Nearly 40,000 gallons of sewage spilled into an unnamed tributary near Lake Johnson Wednesday morning.

The spill occurred at 3120 Walnut Creek Parkway due to “debris accumulation and sediment,” according to a city press release sent Thursday.

The untreated sewage spilled into an unnamed creek in the Walnut Basin near Lake Johnson in southwest Raleigh. It took about three hours to stop the leak and the clean-up went into the night, according to the news release.

No fish were killed or damage seen to nearby plants, according to the release.

People are asked to call 919-996-3245 if they smell excessive sewage or see a spill.