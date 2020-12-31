Blaze kills North Raleigh woman after careless smoking, fire officials say

Breaking news File image

A woman died Wednesday when her townhouse went ablaze after careless smoking, the Raleigh Fire Department reported.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story building at 1200 Falls Church Road at roughly 5:30 p.m., where they found flames spouting from the roof, according to a department report.

One woman in the townhouse taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation died of her injuries, the report said. Her name was not released.

The official cause of the blaze is “improperly discarded smoking material,” the report said.

The townhouse is located off Falls of Neuse Road near Cedar Hills Park.