Raleigh is losing millions in parking revenue and giving these workers free spots

A winter skyline view of downtown Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Raleigh city leaders expanded free parking for some downtown workers Tuesday, even as the city is losing millions of dollars in parking revenue.

The city launched its program Jan. 6 with 100 free parking spots that ran out in two days.

On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously voted to expand it to 400 spots through the end of April.

“My biggest fear is these businesses won’t survive the winter, and we need to help in any way that we can,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. “And reducing the cost of parking is one thing we can do.”

Raleigh has lost $2.3 million in parking revenue this fiscal year, and is expected to lose another $5 million in the coming budget as more people working from home and businesses cancel their parking accounts.

Daily parking in city parking decks is down 76%, and 21% of monthly accounts have been canceled.

The council initially agreed Tuesday to cap the program at 300 spots, but some asked for no cap.

That started a discussion.

“If we remove the cap, what if we have 2,000 come forward and want relief?” asked Council member David Cox. “It could spiral out of control.”

Council member Patrick Buffkin agreed, arguing that a cap would let the city expand the program incrementally.

“What’s the effect of lifting the cap?” he said. “It seems we have taken a manageable and measured loss of revenue and turned it into something that is unknown and unknowable. And I am not sure I am comfortable with that.”

The city will have to get creative to make up funds in the next budget, said Council member Jonathan Melton. But, right now, businesses need help, he said.

“I am uncomfortable with this idea that we need parking revenue so let’s shift that burden to our service workers and small businesses in downtown because they are the only ones still coming to downtown on a regular basis,” Melton said. “That feels wrong to me.”

Ultimately, the council agreed to a compromise of 400 spots and to continue the program through April instead of ending it in March.

“Knowing there is a limited number of small businesses still opening and operating in downtown at this moment, I don’t think having a cap is going to negatively impact us in a way that we are going to be able to distinguish from COVID impacts,” said Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Stewart.

Businesses must have 49 or fewer employees to qualify for the program and can get up to 10 parking spots.

To get more information about the program go to www.raleighnc.gov/parking and clock on “parking deck rates.”