Wake County
Wade Avenue in Raleigh closed in both directions near Cameron Village. Avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Wade Avenue is closed in both directions near Cameron Village due to a water main break Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Raleigh Police Department.
The busy Raleigh street is closed near the intersection of Canterbury Street. Police advise drivers to avoid the area.
Officials did not say when it is expected to open back up.
