More than 57,000 gallons of sewage spill near West Raleigh creek

A sewer spill occurred March 8, 2021, at 5501 Wade Park Blvd., Raleigh.

More than 57,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled near a west Raleigh creek Monday morning.

The spill occurred at 5501 Wade Park Blvd., Raleigh, and was caused by wipes and rope in a sewer gravity main, according to a city of Raleigh news release.

A total of 57,510 gallons of sewage reached “surface waters of the Richland Basin” from a manhole near a tributary of the Richland Creek.

The spill was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday and the spill was stopped around 4:25 p.m. the same day.

There wasn’t “vegetative damage” due to the spill and no fish were reportedly killed.

People can report a sewer smell or sewer spill to Raleigh by calling 919-996-3245.