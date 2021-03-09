Longtime Morrisville councilwoman to challenge incumbent for mayor

Morrisville, NC, Town Council member Liz Johnson will challenge incumbent T.J. Cawley for mayor.

Veteran Morrisville Town Council member Liz Johnson announced Monday night she will challenge Mayor T.J. Cawley in the 2021 election.

“During my time on the Morrisville Council, I have consistently demonstrated that I am a dedicated representative of all Morrisville constituents,” Johnson, a six-term council member, said in a release. “As Mayor, I will use my skills as a collaborator to bring together diverse opinions to create comprehensive solutions advancing the quality of life for all of our residents.”

Cawley, who has been mayor since 2017, announced on social media last month that he will seek re-election in the Wake County town of about 30,000 people. Before becoming mayor, Cawley was a councilman for four years. He is the current president of the Wake County Mayors Association.

When asked about Johnson’s announcement, Cawley said he was proud of his record. He pointed to managing the town’s continued growth, transportation infrastructure, and relationships with the Wake County school board as key responsibilities of the town’s next mayor.

When asked how he differs from Johnson, Cawley said only that there would be many discussions about that later on in the campaign.

“I’m looking forward to having those discussions with voters,” he said. “If not door-to-door, then in other means as we get COVID under control.”

At the time of publication, Johnson had not returned multiple N&O phone calls and an email request for an interview.

Johnson has been a council member for over two decades, since her election in 1999, and represents Morrisville’s 3rd district, which includes the Preston and Weston areas. She has served as mayor pro tem since 2019, a position she has also held in three prior terms.

In her announcement, Johnson cited her “demonstrated commitment to fiscal responsibility and accountability,” her representation of “Morrisville’s interests to county and state decision makers” and her advocacy for expanding parks, greenways, and open space.

A resident of Morrisville since 1997, Johnson has previously worked as a teacher, and as a software developer and systems engineer at IBM. She is the former president of North Carolina Women in Municipal Government, and a current member of the state’s League of Municipalities Board of Trustees.

Johnson ran unopposed in her 2019 election, and received over 1,800 votes.

Election could be delayed

The official filing period begins July 26 for the Nov. 2 election, but the election may face delays due to COVID-19.

In February, Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections, urged postponing municipal elections until 2022 because Census redistricting data may not be released until September.

Other localities in Wake County, including Raleigh and Cary, will likely face district changes after the 2020 Census data is released, The N&O reported last month.