Raleigh police chief announces internal investigation after Bragg Street fights

The Raleigh Police Department will review its response to two street fights last week, after 911 callers said police failed to respond to initial reports of violence.

The fights occurred on the 600 block of Bragg Street Friday afternoon, Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. The department was first informed by callers around 4:13 p.m.,with multiple callers reported a similar incident in the same area an hour later, she said.

Deck-Brown said the incidents are under criminal investigation, and that an internal investigation will be conducted into the police response.

“I was quite concerned by what I saw, and I pledge that it will be thorough and will follow wherever the facts lead,” Deck-Brown said. “It will be most important to determine how this occurred and what we can do better.”

Department spokespeople did not respond to News & Observer requests for more information by the publication time for this story..

Initial 911 callers reported multiple people fist fighting in the street, according to audio of the calls released by the department. Officers arrived, causing them to disperse, callers said.

“I called earlier about a giant fist fight over at 606 Bragg Street,” one caller said at 4:28 p.m. “I saw the police came and went, and they kind of scattered.”

An hour later, multiple callers said the fight had broken out again, and requested police in the area.

“Send the police down here to Bragg Street,” one caller yells repeatedly over loud background voices at 5:24 p.m. Another caller at the same time reported at least 15 to 20 people fighting in the street.

“I need police to Bragg Street right now. Right now,” another caller said two minutes later.

“We’re on Bragg Street,” the 911 operator responded.

At 5:55 p.m., a caller said they had reached out to the department earlier about “a small riot” of roughly 25 people. They said police came and the people dispersed, but that the officers took no stepsto investigate the incident. The caller said they had video of the people fighting, including one who was swinging a machete.

“You guys sent two cops out here; they’re just sitting out here doing nothing,” they said. “We would like some police to come out here and take some statements, knock on doors, take this video from us — because they’re not accepting the video that we have.”

The caller said the officers did not leave their vehicle.

“Based on what I have heard so far, the residents who called 911 did exactly what they should have done by reporting unlawful activity and I am grateful to them,” Deck-Brown said. “I would emphasize that this is not a true reflection of the great relationships we have worked hard to forge with our community.”