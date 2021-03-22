‘People were screaming’: Fire damages 24 apartments off Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh

Investigators are trying to learn what caused a fire that destroyed or damaged two dozen apartments Monday morning off Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh.

The Village Green complex on Thesis Circle serves mostly students from N.C. State University and local colleges, media outlets reported.

Fire officials don’t know yet how many people will be displaced.

Patrick Calhoun, who attends William Peace University and lives in a building across the street from where the fire broke out, called 911 around 9:15 a.m.

“I had parked in the back when I heard this little crackling. You can kind of smell when something happened,” he said.

He said he then saw a small fire on the second floor. After he called 911, he started knocking on doors, trying to get people out..

He heard crackling, stepped back, and said there was a small explosion

A couch on the balcony burst into flames, he said. Debris fell onto the cars below, and people started rushing out.

“People were screaming,” Jake Smith told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. “Everybody was scared at the time because the fire department hadn’t shown up yet.”

“I think I’m going to lose just about everything,” McKenzy Bethune told the TV station. “A lot of water damage, a lot of fire. I’m kind of scared, if I’m honest.”

Our thoughts are with our students affected by the fire at Village Green Apartments this morning. If you need financial assistance, help replacing lost property, etc., submit a brief application to the Pack Essentials Program: https://t.co/FvOThxkr02 pic.twitter.com/FNw0kKbAcj — University Housing (@ncstatehousing) March 22, 2021

NC State offers assistance

“Our thoughts are with our students affected by the fire at Village Green Apartments this morning,” N.C. State tweeted with a link for emergency financial assistance.





Students can apply to the Pack Essentials Program and get grant money from the school to help them recover from unexpected financial crises. That includes emergency housing expenses, help replacing lost property and other financial needs.

The apartment complex is close to Dix Park and the Lonnie Poole Golf Course, WRAL reported.

Staff writer Kate Murphy contributed to this story.

