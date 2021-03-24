Wake County

Wake sheriff, NC Highway Patrol investigating after little boy found dead in the road

The Wake County Sherif’s Office is investigating the death of a child found in the road in Garner overnight. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free
GARNER

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child found in the roadway late Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to Benson Road, near Jr. Drive, in Garner, just before 11 p.m. after a little boy was found lying in the road.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the N.C. State Highway Patrol in the investigation.

