Wake sheriff, NC Highway Patrol investigating after little boy found dead in the road

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child found in the roadway late Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to Benson Road, near Jr. Drive, in Garner, just before 11 p.m. after a little boy was found lying in the road.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the N.C. State Highway Patrol in the investigation.