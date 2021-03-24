Yes, Raleigh really did just pick someone named Raleigh to help run the city

The city of Raleigh has named Evan Raleigh as its newest assistant city manager.

After a national search, the city of Raleigh has picked a familiar name to help lead the city.

His name is literally Raleigh.

Evan Raleigh has been named as the city’s newest assistant manager. The position was vacant after Marchell Adams-David was promoted to city manager last year.

“We, the interview panel, said in the first interview that he was predestined with (the) last name ‘Raleigh,’” Adams-David said.

Raleigh will leave his post as an assistant city manager of Winston-Salem, where he’s worked since 2011. His first day in Raleigh is April 12.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to be chosen to serve the residents of the city of Raleigh in this capacity,” Raleigh said in a Wednesday news release.

“I look forward to working alongside the incredibly talented and dedicated members of city staff; residents; and the mayor and members of the City Council to help Raleigh continue its emergence as one the finest, most livable communities in the country,” he said.

In the news release, Adams-David said Raleigh exhibited the city’s core values and demonstrated a strong commitment to public service.

“His progressively responsible experience in community engagement, economic development and neighborhood improvement programs will be a great addition to our team,” she said in the news release.

In Winston-Salem, Raleigh has overseen economic development, human relations, the office of community assistance and other departments. Adams-David is restructuring the departments the assistant managers — Raleigh, Tansy Hayward and Jim Greene — will oversee.

He graduated from Wake Forest University with a master’s degree in management and from the University of Michigan with a master’s degree in public policy.

Raleigh’s annual salary will be $185,000.

No word on whether he plans to meet Geoff Durham, president and CEO of the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce, when he arrives in Raleigh.