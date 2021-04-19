Wake County

More than 31,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Northeast Raleigh

A sewage spill occurred at 7703 Oak Marsh Drive, Raleigh, on April 18, 2021.
A sewage spill occurred at 7703 Oak Marsh Drive, Raleigh, on April 18, 2021.
RALEIGH

Nearly 32,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Northeast Raleigh after an infrastructure failure.

The spill happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Oak Marsh Drive after a sewer gravity main failed, according to a Monday news release.

Approximately 31,700 gallons of sewage spilled and reached a storm drainage channel in the Neuse Basin, according to the news release. No plant damage or fish kill was associated with the spill.

Sewer spills and “excessive” sewage spills should be reported to Raleigh by calling 919-996-3245.

Profile Image of Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson covers Raleigh and Wake County for the News & Observer. She has previously covered city government, crime and business for newspapers across North Carolina and received many North Carolina Press Association awards, including first place for investigative reporting. She is a 2012 alumna of Elon University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use