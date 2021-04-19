More than 31,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Northeast Raleigh

A sewage spill occurred at 7703 Oak Marsh Drive, Raleigh, on April 18, 2021.

Nearly 32,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Northeast Raleigh after an infrastructure failure.

The spill happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Oak Marsh Drive after a sewer gravity main failed, according to a Monday news release.

Approximately 31,700 gallons of sewage spilled and reached a storm drainage channel in the Neuse Basin, according to the news release. No plant damage or fish kill was associated with the spill.

Sewer spills and “excessive” sewage spills should be reported to Raleigh by calling 919-996-3245.