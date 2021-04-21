20,000 gallons of sewage spill into Northeast Raleigh in city’s 2nd spill this week

About 20,000 gallons of sewage spilled at 7100 Great Laurel Drive, Raleigh, on April 20, 2021.

About 20,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Northeast Raleigh overnight when a sewer pump station failed, the city announced Wednesday.

The spill occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Great Laurel Drive — about a mile away from a Sunday sewage spill of 31,000 gallons at Oak Marsh Drive. The sewage reached a storm drainage channel in the Neuse Basin, according to a city news release.

The two spills were not related, said Ed Buchan, spokesperson for Raleigh water.

The Sunday spill was caused by a quarter-size hole in a pressurized pipe, he said.

The Tuesday spill occurred after a pipe got blocked and sewage began spilling back into a tank or “wet well.”

“The good news is that we already had a portable diesel pump onsite, plumbed and ready in case such an event were to occur, so when the mechanic arrived he was able to turn on the pump and minimize the spill volume,” Buchan said.

“Basically, we were already working on this pump station and this occurred at a really inopportune time,” he said.

Report sewage spills to Raleigh by calling 919-996-3245.