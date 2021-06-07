Driver, 21, speeding over 100 mph is killed, three others injured in Wake County crash

A driver heading south in Wake county lost control of his vehicle Sunday, striking and breaking through the highway cable median barriers to collide with a northbound vehicle, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Dreamstime via TNS

A driver lost control of his car near Knightdale on Sunday evening, breaking through the highway cable median barriers and hitting another car in a crash that killed him and injured three others.

Matthew Lisi, 21, was traveling south at over 100 mph when his car crossed the median and struck the northbound car, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. He did not survive the crash.

The crash occurred after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 87 near Wendell Falls, south of Knightdale and east of Raleigh, according to Stacy Simon, a spokeswoman for the patrol.

Lisi’s two passengers, ages 20 and 21, were injured and taken to WakeMed, Simon added.

The 29-year-old driver of the second car was also taken to the hospital with injuries, she said.

Simon said she did not know the current status of any of the three injured people.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

The highway was cleared by 8:10 p.m., Simon said.

The fatal collision comes just days after an investigative report by The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer found speed-related fatalities in North Carolina last year reached their highest point in more than a decade.

More than 1,800 people have died from speed-related crashes in the past five years, the newspapers reported.