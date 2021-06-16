Human remains found on construction site in Wake County. Garner police investigating.

Human remains were found on a construction site in Wake County on Wednesday morning, according to the Garner Police Department.

A crew came across the remains just before 11 a.m., while surveying land in the woods near the intersection of Rock Quarry and Old Baucom roads, said Capt. Lorie Smith.

Initial reports described a skull being found on the site, but Smith said more remains belonging to the same person have since been uncovered.

The land has a Raleigh ZIP code and previously fell under Wake County’s jurisdiction, but Garner has annexed it for a future housing development, Smith said.

The person has not been identified, but Garner police are looking into missing person cases.

Police do not know how long the person’s remains were there, but Smith said there is no danger to those in the area.

“We have no reason to believe that there is an ongoing threat to the community,” she said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.