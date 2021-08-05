Broken pipe dumps more than 6,000 gallons of sewage off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh

About 6,300 gallons of sewage spilled in the 5100 block of Glenwood Avenue on Aug. 3, 2021.

About 6,300 gallons of sewage spilled north of Crabtree Valley Mall on Wednesday morning.

The spill, caused by a damaged pipe, happened around 11 a.m. in the 5100 block of Glenwood Avenue, according to a city of Raleigh news release.

The spill was stopped about three and a half hours later.

The untreated sewage reached the Hare Snipe Creek, which connects to Crabtree Creek. No fish or vegetation was killed as a result of the spill, according to the city.

The News & Observer has requested the number of spills that have occurred so far this year.

The city asks residents who detect “excessive sewer smells” or see sewage spilling from a manhole or pipe to call 919-996-3245.