Are COVID masks required in Morrisville? New rules go into effect this week.

Travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, some masked, find their way through Terminal 2 as some domestic and international travel is restricted in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020, in Morrisville, N.C. ctoth@newsobserver.com

The town of Morrisville has ordered a mask mandate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Morrisville is one of five towns that joined Wake County in its mask mandate Wednesday afternoon. The order starts at 7 a.m. Friday.

Raleigh and Cary also have ordered mask mandates.

“After a thoughtful discussion during our meeting (Tuesday) night I authorized concurrence of the town of Morrisville with the Wake County mask mandate with the full support of our council,” said Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley.

The order requires people to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status in public and commercial spaces. There are exemptions for people’s homes and private vehicles.

The order is effective until Nov. 1, 2021, unless it is rescinded sooner.

There have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wake County since the start of the pandemic.