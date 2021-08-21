Wake sheriff’s deputy shot during eviction in Raleigh receives a $10,000 grant

A veteran Wake County sheriff’s deputy shot with a semi-automatic rifle during an eviction in June received a $10,000 grant at Roberts Park in Raleigh over the weekend.

Sgt. Ronald Waller received the award from Running 4 Heroes, a Florida-based nonprofit founded by 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge to support injured and fallen first responders.

At the Saturday event, members of the community gathered with law enforcement as part of the new Wake County Sheriff’s Office community day, an event the office intends to hold annually.

Sheriff Gerald Baker praised Waller for his commitment to serving the community and continued high spirits.

“If you look at him, right there, that’s him,” Baker said of Waller, who sat smiling with his family after receiving the grant. “That’s been him before he got shot, and that’s been him since.”

‘The unknown we face every day.’

On June 2, Waller attempted to serve an eviction notice at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments near Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.

When a man inside the apartment tried to shut the door, Waller moved to stop him. Then the gunfire started.

Waller was struck twice by bullets, officials said.

Eddie Dewain Craig, 32, was later taken into custody and charged in the shooting, The News & Observer reported.

“It is perhaps one of the most dangerous jobs that you are going to find in law enforcement,” Baker said at the time. “You never know what’s going to be on the other side of that door when it opens.”

On Saturday, he referred to the incident as part of “the unknown we face every day.” He added that Waller’s commitment to the work had not wavered since the shooting.

“If he had to go serve one right now, I guarantee he’d go do it,” Baker said.

Waller has undergone several surgeries and is recovering at home, officials said.

He was in a wheelchair during the Saturday event. His appearance was met with cheers, his name being chanted, and “You look great!” from the audience.

Waller said he was thankful for those who have supported him and his family through the recovery, and said he hoped to be on his feet again soon.

But despite his eagerness to serve, Baker said it was unclear when Waller would be able to return to work.

“If he had it his way, he’d be back tomorrow,” he said.

Running 4 Heroes

Cartledge, a 7th grade student, traveled from Florida to present the grant to Waller.

He said it was the organization’s 21st grant to an injured first responder, and the first they’ve given in North Carolina.

“I’ve had a passion for running for a long time now,” Cartledge said of the nonprofit he started. “I just wanted to do something that was going to help out our fallen, and it turned out to be a national thing.”

He runs a mile for each fallen first responder, he said.

On Saturday, he led members of the community and officers in running his 988th mile to honor those who have died in North Carolina.

Cartledge and his father, Chad, met with Waller for breakfast in Raleigh ahead of the Saturday event.

“Just a hero,” Chad Cartledge said of Waller. “Despite everything that’s happened, nearly losing his life, and he’s still smiling.”