‘We’re going to catch you, perhaps even in the act.’ Clayton police nab suspected robber.

In the wee hours of Monday morning, two Clayton police officers heard the sound of breaking glass while patrolling Main Street on foot.
Someone had broken the glass at Clockwise and Otherwise, a clock and watch repair shop at 335 E. Main St. While investigating the scene, officers Erick Martinez and Jonathan Guider heard the sound of more glass breaking, and they spotted a man running down the street.
The officers caught the man, identified as 32-year-old John Christopher Lee Dant, and arrested him. Dant is charged with three counts of breaking and entering.
The Clayton Police Department sent a news release describing the events that led to Dant’s arrest. The officers used “some old-fashioned police work” to nab the accused robber, the department said.
“We want people to know, if you’re going to break into downtown businesses, we’re going to catch you, perhaps even in the act,” said Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand.
Dant is accused of breaking into the watch-repair shop, Jewelry Design Studio and a parked vehicle. Nothing was stolen from the jewelry store, police said, but “property” was stolen from the vehicle, police said.
Dant also faces outstanding warrants in Georgia and could face other charges in a separate Johnston County jurisdiction, according to police.
“I’m extremely proud of these officers,” Myhand said. “They were working their beat as any good officer should do.”
