McDonald’s offers reward for information about Wake Forest robbery

McDonald’s is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the July 22 robbery of a Wake Forest location.
An employee of the restaurant at 1001 Forestville Road told police that a black man with a gun forced her to open a safe around 3:30 a.m. and withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.
Authorities have described the suspect as stocky man about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a large tattoo around his left shoulder area.
The town of Wake Forest is not releasing the amount of the reward offered by McDonald’s, a town spokesman said.
Police have requested that anyone with information about the robbery call their tip line at 919-435-9610.
