A surveillance-camera image of the suspect allegedly responsible for the July 22 robbery of McDonald’s at 1001 Forestville Road in Wake Forest.
A surveillance-camera image of the suspect allegedly responsible for the July 22 robbery of McDonald’s at 1001 Forestville Road in Wake Forest. Courtesy of the Wake Forest Police Department
A surveillance-camera image of the suspect allegedly responsible for the July 22 robbery of McDonald’s at 1001 Forestville Road in Wake Forest. Courtesy of the Wake Forest Police Department

Crime

McDonald’s offers reward for information about Wake Forest robbery

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

August 07, 2018 03:07 PM

Wake Forest

McDonald’s is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the July 22 robbery of a Wake Forest location.

An employee of the restaurant at 1001 Forestville Road told police that a black man with a gun forced her to open a safe around 3:30 a.m. and withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities have described the suspect as stocky man about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a large tattoo around his left shoulder area.

The town of Wake Forest is not releasing the amount of the reward offered by McDonald’s, a town spokesman said.

Police have requested that anyone with information about the robbery call their tip line at 919-435-9610.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  