Durham, North Carolina, police said the parts numbered 4, 5, 9 and 13 in this illustration of a Honda CRV front end should be missing from a red 2017 or 2018 model that hit a woman late Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in front of a gas station on N.C. 54 West. Durham Police Department
Durham police name woman killed in hit-and-run. Have you seen damaged Honda CRV?

By Ron Gallagher

August 13, 2018 08:13 AM

Police have identified a woman they say was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday as Christina Marie Hayes, 39, of Durham.

Police are asking the public to help them find a Honda CRV that likely sustained front-end damage before the car and its driver fled.

Hayes was hit a little before 10 p.m. in front of a Circle K gas station at 109 N.C. 54 West, police said in a statement.

She died at a hospital, police reported Monday morning.

The Honda was a red 2017 or 2018 model, police said.

They distributed an illustration of the front grill from a Honda parts website. Officers recovered the parts numbered 4, 5, 9 and 13 at the crash site, so the suspect car will be missing those, police said.

Anyone with information was being asked to call Investigator J.A. Bell at 919-560-4935, ext. 29411, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

