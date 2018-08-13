Police make arrest in Cameron Village bank robbery

Police have arrested a man accused of robbing the First Citizens Bank in Cameron Village last week.
Thomas Earl Parker, 54, was charged with common law robbery. He was being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
Raleigh police officers were dispatched the First Citizens Bank at 2005 Clark Ave. shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said Parker fled after a bank teller complied with his demands.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
Comments