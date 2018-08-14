Drunk drivers in Virginia will have more than 700 chances to get caught, police say

Officials have a warning for people traveling Virginia roadways for Labor Day – and well ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.
Local and state police will operate nearly 100 DUI checkpoints and more than 600 saturated patrols, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The increased enforcement period begins Friday and runs through the Sept. 3 holiday, the release said.
The heightened enforcement is part of the state’s annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, conducted during and around major holidays.
Alcohol-impaired driving was responsible for 248 deaths in Virginia in 2017, compared with 262 in 2016, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Of the 248 traffic deaths involving alcohol in 2017, 85 of the victims were between the ages of 21-35, the state statistics show.
“Those statistics are cold comfort to the families who have lost loved ones to drunk driving,” Northam said in the press release. “The work we do over the next few months will be to save lives — plain and simple.”
Checkpoint Strikeforce has sponsored an ad to remind viewers “that drinking and driving is irresponsible—if you’re old enough to drink, act like it, and get a safe ride home.”
