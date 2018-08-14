Laquan Leon Williams.
Raleigh police search for suspect in fatal stabbing

Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old woman in northeast Raleigh on Monday night.

Laquan Leon Williams, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Summer Robinson, police said. As of Tuesday afternoon, Williams is not in custody.

At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Skycrest Drive. They found Robinson’s body, police said.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email options.

