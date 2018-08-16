Raleigh mother charged after leaving child in hot car for about 15 minutes, police say

A Raleigh woman has been charged with child abuse after police say she left her 1-year-old unattended in a car for 15 or 20 minutes Thursday, when temperatures were above 90 degrees.
Cynthia Felicia Bereguete 35, of Quail Ridge Road faces one count of misdemeanor child abuse, according to an arrest warrant.
Officers transported Bereguete to the Wake County jail. She remained in custody Thursday night in lieu of a $3,000 bail. She was ordered to have no contact with children unless it is authorized by the court.
