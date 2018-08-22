Police make arrest in double shooting at Raleigh hotel

Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting one person and injuring another at a Raleigh hotel Tuesday night.
Eric Raymond Chambers, 33, is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
Officers responded at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting in the 3300 block of New Bern Avenue in east Raleigh. The incident occurred at Knights Inn, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
Davelle Shaunduke McMoore, 23, and Terry Vernette Blossom, 53, had been shot, according to police. Both were taken to WakeMed Hospital, where McMoore was declared dead and Blossom “was treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.”
Chambers was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.
Police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
