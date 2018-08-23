Police investigate North Raleigh shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man in North Raleigh on Thursday morning.
Now investigators are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.
The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 4700 block of Old Plank Road, off of Capital Boulevard, police reported.
Someone drove the gunshot victim to Duke Hospital. The man, whose name has not been made public, was then transported to WakeMed.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Comments