A drunk driver drove a truck through a Wake Forest park and damaged the turf, police say

A suspected drunk driver has been charged with using a pickup truck to vandalize the town’s newest and largest park.
Dylan William Smith, 26, of Wake Forest was charged with driving while impaired, damage to property, violation of a license restriction, careless and reckless driving and second-degree trespassing, the town announced Monday.
Police say the incident took place early Saturday at E. Carroll Joyner Park, a 117-acre park on Harris Road, about a mile east of Capital Boulevard.
The expanse of green space was a working farm until the 1990s, town officials say. It is now the home of paved trails, an amphitheater, pecan grove, performance garden and old farm buildings, including a mule barn, tobacco barn, chicken coop and log cabin.
A patrol officer saw a truck leaving the park around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the town. The officer wrote down the truck’s license plate number, entered the park and noted that someone had damaged the grass and rope fencing along the right side of the driveway.
The officer left the park and found the truck, and Smith, who lives in the 100 block of Andrew Court. Smith admitted to driving at Joyner Park and he was subsequently charged and arrested.
Saturday marks the second time since November that vandals have damaged the park grounds by driving on them.
Investigators are unsure if the two incidents are related.
Smith was transported to the Wake County jail. He was released late Saturday morning after posting a $2,000 bond, a jail spokesman reported Monday afternoon.
