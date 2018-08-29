Scammers are using a Raleigh police phone number to scare people into giving money

Scammers are at it again, according to Raleigh police.
This time the thieves are calling residents and telling them to send money or go to jail.
Raleigh police posted a warning on social media Wednesday, saying scammers are claiming to be from the department’s Northeast District.
“We are NOT calling you from RPD’s Northeast District (919-996-2457) and saying there is a warrant for your arrest,” wrote Sarah Rapp, a social media specialist with the police department.
“Scammers are using our number to call you and scare you into soliciting money.”
Rapp said residents should not pick up the phone if the number appears, and they should not return the call.
