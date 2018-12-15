A man and woman shot Saturday on Liberty Street in Durham

Durham police are asking the public for help in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Durham.
According to a news release, a 23-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were shot in a parking lot around 2 p.m. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
The Durham police are investigating but provided no further details of the victims, who are both hospitalized with serious injuries.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Calls are anonymous and tips can lead to rewards if they result in an arrest for a felony.
