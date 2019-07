police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people were shot overnight Sunday at a Raleigh nightclub, police said.

Raleigh police said they responded early Sunday morning to a report of gunshots at the Capital VIP Nightclub at 1505 Capital Blvd. They found two people with critical but not life-threatening injuries who were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police said no arrests have been made yet, but the shooting remains under investigation.





