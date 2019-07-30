Man killed in double homicide in Raleigh faced drug, weapons charges at time of death

Dead men’s bodies missing; murder suspects in Raleigh killings appear in court Brendan Hurley and Anthony McCall have not been found by Raleigh police after their homicides. Two men are charged with first-degree murder had their first appearance in Wake County court Monday, July 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brendan Hurley and Anthony McCall have not been found by Raleigh police after their homicides. Two men are charged with first-degree murder had their first appearance in Wake County court Monday, July 22, 2019.

Last week, Raleigh police found the body of Brendan Hurley, a 23-year-old man killed in a double homicide. Few details have emerged about the murder case, in which Hurley’s friend Anthony James McCall, 21, was also killed.

But court documents offer a view into Hurley’s past. At the time of his death, the Franklin County man and father of a 2-year-old girl faced felony charges of trafficking heroin/opium and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

In 2017, sheriff’s deputies in Franklin County searched Hurley’s then-home in Youngsville, where they seized a long list of items: a Mason jar with six rocks in plastic bags, another plastic bag with 38 grams of marijuana, $1,335 in cash, several pistols and semiautomatic weapons, two tactical magazines, a scale with marijuana residue and several phones.

In Franklin County court documents, deputies allege Hurley was involved in selling crack, marijuana and illegal firearms. Further investigation showed a 9 mm pistol stolen from Bunn, a .22-caliber semiautomatic stolen from Youngsville and a shotgun with a 14 3/4-inch barrel, too short by state law.

Arrest warrants from 2017 show Hurley had the shotgun — considered a weapon of mass destruction — 121 grams of opiates along with psilocybin, a psychedelic drug.

District Attorney Mike Waters said that evidence will be turned over to the defense attorneys in the homicides. His case had not yet come to trial, but court documents show he had rejected an offered plea bargain and opted to plead not guilty.

McCall had only traffic offenses on his criminal record.

James Daishawn Robinson, 21, of Knightdale and Ryan Craig Veach, 19, of Raleigh are each charged with two counts of murder in the deaths. They are being held in the Wake County jail without bail.

Hurley’s family could not be reached for comment Monday, when his funeral was being held.

Laura Hurley of Franklinton holds a picture of her son Brendan, who was killed and remains missing along with Anthony McCall. Two men charged with first-degree murder had their first appearance in Wake County court Monday.

“I was so fortunate to be your mother and I was so fortunate that you loved me so much,” Laura Hurley said Sunday in a public Facebook post. “You and your sisters and baby Rose are my life and I promise you son I will get you justice.“

No motive given

Police have not said how the men were killed or described a possible motive. They were missing for roughly a week before Hurley was found. McCall’s remains also have since been positively identified.

Laura Hurley said she knew nothing about what led to her son’s death. She said he worked as a chef and had a 2-year-old daughter. Neither she nor McCall’s girlfriend, Katelin Brown, had ever seen Veach or Robinson before their first appearance in court last week, they said.

Hurley and McCall were last seen July 16 on Neuse Landing Lane in North Raleigh, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police said a Dodge Charger was found Wednesday on Raleigh View Drive in south Raleigh, WRAL reported. Family members said blood was on the passenger’s seat, the news station reported.

Andrew Francis Carroll, 16, has been charged as an accessory in the case. He is accused of arranging for Hurley’s car to be scrapped and bringing it from Zebulon to a metal recycler on Garner Road.