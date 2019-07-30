Crime
Chapel Hill police report suspicious device near University Place mall not a bomb
Chapel Hill police have confirmed a device found Tuesday morning near University Place mall dumpsters is not a threat.
Public safety spokesman Ran Northam said the 911 call came in around 8:58 a.m. about a “suspicious package” near the recycling center behind the Kangaroo Express station. Police cordoned off the area while investigating.
The device actually was a discarded driveway alarm, Northam said.
