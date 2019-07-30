Chapel Hill police report suspicious device near University Place mall not a bomb

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Chapel Hill police have confirmed a device found Tuesday morning near University Place mall dumpsters is not a threat.

Public safety spokesman Ran Northam said the 911 call came in around 8:58 a.m. about a “suspicious package” near the recycling center behind the Kangaroo Express station. Police cordoned off the area while investigating.

The device actually was a discarded driveway alarm, Northam said.

