Crime

Chapel Hill police report suspicious device near University Place mall not a bomb

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
CHAPEL HILL

Chapel Hill police have confirmed a device found Tuesday morning near University Place mall dumpsters is not a threat.

Public safety spokesman Ran Northam said the 911 call came in around 8:58 a.m. about a “suspicious package” near the recycling center behind the Kangaroo Express station. Police cordoned off the area while investigating.

The device actually was a discarded driveway alarm, Northam said.

Tammy Grubb
Tammy Grubb has written about Orange County’s politics, people and government since 2010. She is a UNC-Chapel Hill alumna and has lived and worked in the Triangle for over 25 years.
  Comments  