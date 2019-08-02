Armed suspect rams NC trooper’s car in Raleigh

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 57-year-old woman was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer Thursday after the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says she rammed her car into a a state trooper’s car.

Patricia Erwin was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic-dispute call in the 4500 block of Jones Sausage Road shortly after 6 p.m., a news release said.

An N.C. Highway Patrol trooper arrived first on the scene and saw Erwin run her car first into a house and then his car, the release said.

She was armed and threatened to harm herself, the release said. It took troopers and deputies several minutes to remove her from the car. She was taken to WakeMed.

No law enforcement officers were injured.