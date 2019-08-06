Wrong inmate is accidentally freed from Wake County jail

Shawndell Futrell

Wake County sheriff’s deputies accidentally released an inmate Monday who had been jailed for felony assault, leaving him at large for about eight hours. They recovered him Tuesday after they realized their mistake.

Shawndell Futrell, 46, was mistakenly freed Monday because of a clerical error, sheriff’s spokesman Eric Curry said in news release. A second inmate with the same last name was scheduled to be released that day.

A tactical team located Futrell and returned him to the Wake County Detention Center shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Futrell was also charged earlier this year for failing to appear on a misdemeanor larceny charge. In 2018, he was jailed on charges of felony larceny and probation violation.

